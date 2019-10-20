Forecast Discussion 10/20/19 AM: Nice cool day, a stray shower possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 36°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:20 PM

Another crisp fall morning leading to another nice fall day. Highs are very seasonable today in the lower 60s. Mostly cloudy skies to start turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. Some showers are possible around the mid-day hours, however, most areas will stay dry and sunny. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 30s tonight, very similar to the last few days. This is all thanks to the high-pressure system that has set up over the Northeast U.S. which will be pushed out by the next system.

Tomorrow we warm slightly into the upper 60s for highs. Hitting that 70-degree mark is not likely but we will get close. Mostly sunny skies expected with clouds increasing as we get into the later evening hours as the next system rolls in. Those clouds prevent any significant cooling with lows in the lower 50s.

The next system rolls through Tuesday. A low-pressure system driving a cold front through the Twin Tiers brings significant rain chances throughout the day on Tuesday. Highs in the low 60s as the sun will be rare. Lows Tuesday night will drop slightly above average to the lower 40s.

Wednesday will see some showers lingering in the morning hours but the rain and clouds will yield to sunshine. The cold front will do a number on the high temperature on Wednesday, the upper 50s expected.

The rest of the week is looking seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of PM showers on Friday going into the weekend. Saturday is looking a lot like Tuesday with cloudy skies and showers possible.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 62

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 39

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: AM SHOWER CHANCE. SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE. COOLER

HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

