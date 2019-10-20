Forecast Discussion 10/20/19 PM: Warming slightly tomorrow, rain for the midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 36°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:20 PM

After some light showers impacted some parts of the region on the tail end of the weekend, we have cleared out for the most part. Clouds will stick around for the evening and overnight hours with a low in the upper 30s with patchy fog possible, especially in low lying areas.

Tomorrow will warm slightly ahead of the next big weather maker for the region. Highs in the mid-60s expected with mostly cloudy skies, we will still get plenty of sunshine during the day tomorrow. PM showers are possible, especially in the overnight hours. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper 40s, the extra cloud cover allowing us to stay above average for low temperatures.

Tuesday brings us the most significant rain chance for the week as a low-pressure system moves through the region. This is a frontal system that will bring widespread rain and windy condition throughout the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will stay seasonable with highs in the lower 60s. The rain will be more annoying than anything with no significant accumulations expected. Lows Tuesday night will drop to the lower 40s.

Wednesday will see the result of the cold front with highs in the upper 50s, which are just below the seasonal average for this region. Some AM showers may linger but then yield to sunshine and clouds as we get into the afternoon hours. Lows Wednesday will return to the upper 30s.

Thursday brings us the only break from rainfall with sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Friday is expected to be cloudy with showers leading to Saturday with some showers possible and cooler conditions.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 65

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 49

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: AM SHOWER CHANCE. SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SOME SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE & COOL

HIGH: 56 LOW: 31

