Forecast Discussion 10/20/20 AM: Shower chances continue today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 36°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:17 PM

The nearly stationary boundary over western New York will begin to push eastward through this morning. This will bring a line of light rainfall through the Twin Tiers this morning; pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. Behind this main line of steady rain, we will then see shower activity continue through the afternoon hours. Any showers that linger this afternoon will still have the potential to produce brief downpours. Thanks to the rain-cooled air and cloud cover temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 50s. The chance for showers will continue overnight and lows will be in the upper 40s.

A warm front will pass early Wednesday morning leading to shower chances and breezy conditions. A southwesterly breeze sustained at 10-20 mph will usher warmer air into the atmosphere. Thanks to his we will see above-average temperatures as highs reach into the low to mid-70s. A cold front passage is expected by the afternoon leading to more shower chances. There looks to be limited instability associated with this; an isolated thunderstorm will be possible mainly across the Finger Lakes region. High pressure will build on Wednesday night leading to dry and quiet weather for the remainder of the week. Thursday and Friday will consist of partial sunshine and warmer than average temperatures.

At an early look into the upcoming weekend, models are hinting at the chance for showers on Saturday thanks to frontal passage. This begin said the weekend will not be a washout and we will see some breaks in the cloud cover. A better chance for shower activity looks to come early next week. Seasonable temperatures will return by the weekend and continue into early next week.

TUESDAY: AM STEADY LIGHT RAIN, CHANCE SHOWERS PM

HIGH: 59

TUESDAY NIGHT: PATCHY FOG, CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISO. STORM

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: TURNING DRY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

