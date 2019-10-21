Forecast Discussion 10/21/19 AM: Sunshine returns today before rain chances arrive Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 35°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:17 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! After a beautiful and mainly dry weekend, we look to start your workweek with another gorgeous day on tap. Patchy dog will linger this morning until around 10 am limiting visibility at times. Once the sunshine breaks through we will be tracking mostly sunny skies, and highs very comfortable in the mid 60s this afternoon. Clouds will however start to increase this evening and into tonight as high pressure moves out of the region and our next storm system approaches. Tonight we look to stay mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies, lows mild near 50 degrees. Overall a gorgeous day today, so spend some time outdoors if you can before rain chances roll in for Tuesday.

Tuesday we track a frontal system that looks to push through mid day, but rainfall will arrive ahead of this cold front and bring showers into the morning hours on Tuesday with rainfall likely through the morning and afternoon. Showers early give way to steadier rain around the noon hour, continuing until around 8-9pm. Staying mostly cloudy, temperatures will be right near average, topping off near 60 degrees is most locations. Rainfall totals look to range between a quarter to three quarters of an inch by Wednesday morning. No flooding risks with this system as rainfall is prolonged over the day Tuesday instead of a few hours.

Wednesday we dry out with some more sunshine but temperatures will be noticeably cooler, highs in the upper 50s. Thursday looks to remain dry as well with sunshine and clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures do rebound a bit with highs close to 60 degrees. Friday another weaker system moves through so the chance for showers does exist to end the work week with this upcoming weekend looking mainly dry with some sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE EVENING.

HIGH: 65

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, MAINLY DRY.

LOW: 50

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY, BREEZY.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS! STAYING DRY.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter