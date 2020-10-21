Forecast Discussion 10/21/20 AM: Scattered showers & breezy today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 35°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:15 PM

A warm front lifting through the region this morning will cause our winds to shift out of the southwest by mid to late morning. A strong southwesterly breeze sustained at 5-15 mph and gusts of 20mph or higher will help usher in the warm air into the atmosphere. This will help our temperatures to warm into the low to mid-70s. We will see mostly cloudy conditions today, with breaks in clouds allowing for some, peeks of sunshine. An approaching cold front that is producing the strong winds today will pass through the region this afternoon and evening. This frontal passage bringing the potential for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. With any showers or storms that do develop a brief downpour will be possible. Shower activity will taper off tonight as high pressure begins to build. Lows will near 50 degrees.

An area of weak high pressure will remain in control of the region through the end of the workweek! We will continue to see above-average temperatures highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s; low to mid-70s for Friday. Looking to see a mix of sun and clouds before cloud cover fully increases again by Friday. Along with increasing cloud cover, winds will be breezy as a cold front approaches the region. A cold front passage will bring the chance for showers on Saturday. The timing of this frontal passage is important because it will help determine how high our temperatures rise throughout the day. At this point, high temperatures Saturday will be in the low 60s.

Cool end to the weekend as highs will be in the low to mid-50s on Sunday. For the end of the weekend and the start of next week, our next weather maker will move into the region. At this vantage point, shower activity looks to hold off until Sunday evening and night. A better chance for showers will be on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures early next week will be in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF, SOME CLEARING, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE, EVENING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: CHANCE AM SHOWERS, ISOLATED PM SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: COOL, MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED LATE DAY SHOWER?

HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

