Forecast Discussion 10/21/21 AM: One more warm day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 35°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:17 PM

We are waking up on Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Sprinkles/light shower possible into the early morning Thursday. Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds throughout the day before a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures ahead of the cold front reaching to near 70 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Cold front then moves through heading into the evening, which brings the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. While a brief downpour is possible, overall rainfall won’t be a concern. Spotty showers stick around for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Spotty showers linger Friday as winds will stay in favor of lake-enhanced showers and cloud cover. Otherwise, fall temperatures returning with afternoon highs reaching into the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows nearing 40 degrees. Cloud cover should help limit any patchy frost development. Chance for stray showers continues this weekend, but it won’t be a washout. Breezy and highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Overnight lows near 40 degrees. Stray showers possible into early next week. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

