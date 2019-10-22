Forecast Discussion 10/22/19 AM: Rainfall likely today with breezy conditions

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 35°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:15 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Clouds continue to increase this morning with temperatures already on the warmer side, in the 50s when heading out the door. Showers arrive this morning with rainfall likely into the afternoon and evening hours as a frontal system pushes through the region. Rainfall could be heavy at times with an average rainfall of 0.25-0.75″ by Wednesday morning across the Twin Tiers. We could see some areas with slightly higher totals but no flooding is expected with this system. Winds will become breezy out of the south 5-15 mph with gusts up to or over 20 mph at times. Highs today will reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s as showers linger into tonight. Lows tonight fall closer to average, near 40 degrees.

A cold front passes giving way to dry conditions and some more sunshine for Wednesday as winds switch out of the west 5-15 mph. This could help produce some lake enhanced clouds and an isolated shower early Wednesday, otherwise we continue to dry out and track decreasing clouds. High temperatures Wednesday will be a bit cooler, but near average in the upper 50s. High pressure takes control keeping us mostly clear overnight Wednesday allowing temperatures to fall close to freezing in some locations. We remain dry Thursday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Our next storm system rolls in for Friday bringing the chance for showers through the afternoon and overnight. Highs Friday cooler, in the mid 50s.

Saturday and Sunday both looking mainly dry with some sunshine mixed with clouds at times. A few showers may linger early Saturday with a mainly dry day on Sunday. Temperatures stay cooler however, highs on Saturday in the low 50s, Sunday mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY.

HIGH: 61

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWER EARLY. WINDY.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, DRYING OUT.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS. PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

