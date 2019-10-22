Forecast Discussion 10/22/19 PM: Mainly dry midweek and seasonable







AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 35°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:15 PM

Cold front pushing through the region brings rain to the Twin Tiers through Tuesday evening. Light showers may linger overnight, otherwise partial clearing with patchy fog through late. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 40s.

Winds turning to out of the west Wednesday 10-20 mph. West winds producing lake-enhanced clouds through the first half of the day and keeping the chance for a stray shower. Highs Wednesday nearing 60 degrees. Decreasing clouds late day as an area of high pressure builds into the region. Mainly clear Wednesday night and lows in the low to mid 30s.

Looking at mainly dry weather for Thursday. A weak disturbance pushing into the region may bring a stray shower, best chances in western N.Y. Breezy Thursday with highs into the low 60s. Another frontal system moving into the region to end the workweek. Chance for showers returns Friday and lingers into early Saturday. Highs Friday in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:INTERVALS OF CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 59

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS.CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

