Forecast Discussion 10/22/20 AM: Spotty showers & breaks in clouds

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 22nd: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 22nd: 35°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:14 PM

A warm front will move northward through the region this morning. This will lead to the potential for spotty showers this morning. The best chance for this looks to be in the Finger Lakes and Western portions of the Southern Tier. Rainfall from any showers will be light. Cloud cover will be stubborn today, although breaks in clouds are looking likely by the afternoon. Unseasonably warm temperatures, as highs will near 70 degrees. Thanks to the potential for clouds sticking along longer in the Finger Lakes Region, temperatures there could remain in the upper 60s. Cloud cover will begin to partly clear tonight as an area of weak high pressure moves into the region. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Warm temperatures continue for Friday as highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Partial sunshine will be with the Twin Tiers for portions of Friday before clouds increase as a cold front approaches the region. Models are forecasting this cold front to move through the region Friday night into Saturday. This will bring us the next chance for showers that will linger into Saturday morning. We look to turn mainly dry by the afternoon and for Sunday. Although breaks in clouds will be possible, the majority of the weekend will be cloudy. Cooler air will be ushered into the region behind this frontal passage. This will lead to high temperatures throughout the weekend rising into the low to upper 50s.

Unsettled weather will return for the first half of the new workweek. Monday will be cloudy with a chance for showers and breezy conditions. Tuesday scattered showers will be possible, but the latest models are hinting at them arriving late in the day. The chance for showers will continue as we head towards midweek. High temperatures early next week will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTIAL CLEARING, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 56

FRIDAY: WARM, BREEZY, CLOUDS INCREASE, EVENING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 54 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

