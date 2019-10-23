Forecast Discussion 10/23/19 AM: Sunshine returns for mid week with fall like temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 35°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:14 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! A cold front pushes through yesterday evening bringing rainfall for most of the region, luckily behind that cold front drier air will being to usher in as winds switch out of the west 10-20 mph. This may help to produce lake enhanced cloud cover through the first half of the day with, most staying dry. High temperatures will reach close to average near 60 degrees. Clouds give way to mostly sunny skies late morning and into the afternoon with mainly clear skies tonight. This and calming winds will allow overnight lows to fall close to the mid to lower 30s.

Thursday the dry weather continues with a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the afternoon along with slightly warmer temperatures topping off in the mid to lower 60s. Our next storm system rolls in for Friday as breezy conditions linger. The chance for showers exists Friday and lingers into very early Saturday morning before things start to dry out. Highs on Friday in the upper 50s.

A few showers are possible early Sunday before an unsettled workweek next week looks possible. Monday looking mainly dry now before shower chances arrive yet again into Tuesday as temperatures remain in the 50s close to 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, BREEZY.

HIGH: 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLEAR SKIES, COOL.

LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWER EARLY, CLOUDS DECREASE.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE, SOME AFTERNOON SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

MONDAY: MAINLY DRY, PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter