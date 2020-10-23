Forecast Discussion 10/23/20 AM: Mild today cooler for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 35°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:12 PM

A weak area of high pressure will be in control of the region today. Although starting off a bit on the cooler side, by the afternoon our temperatures will warm pretty nicely. The combination of a southerly breeze, sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible, will help temperatures rise into the mid-70s. Cloud cover will increase this afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. This frontal passage overnight will bring the potential for light showers, the best timing for this is looking to be after midnight. Lows tonight will near 50.

Behind this frontal passage, we will see showers linger for the first half of Saturday before we turn mainly dry by the afternoon. We will see clouds sticking around Saturday with some peeks of sunshine possible. Winds will shift out of the north leading to cooler air being ushered into the Twin Tiers. Between the cloud cover and cool breeze, we temperatures will struggle to reach the low to mid-50s. Low Saturday night will fall back into the low 30s. A chilly start to Sunday, but it will be a pleasant end to the weekend. Although it will be mostly cloudy we will be mainly dry. Highs Sunday will once again be in the low to mid-50s.

Unsettled weather is what we are expecting as we head into early next week. The chance for showers looking likely for Monday then light rainfall looking possible for Tuesday. Cloud cover is really looking to be with us for the majority of the next weak. By Thursday, we look to turn mainly dry with lake effect rain showers will be possible. Highs throughout the week will be in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 77

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, LIGHT SHOWERS, AREAS OF FOG

LOW: 48

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

