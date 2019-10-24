Forecast Discussion 10/24/19 AM: Warmer today with some sunshine before shower chances return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 34°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:12 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! If you enjoyed yesterdays forecast, you will like today as we stay mainly dry as a weak cold front pushes into the region later this evening. Sunshine mixed with clouds are in the forecast through this afternoon with winds switching out of the southwest 5-15 mph and gusts of over 20 mph possible. This will help temperatures warm above normal with highs in the mid 60s. We look to remain clear overnight with clouds increasing late, lows falling close to 40 degrees. The frontal system will make its way towards the region late this evening and into early Friday, thus we could see a few pop up showers but most stay dry and best chance to see these are in western portions of New York.

Friday we track clouds dominating with mainly dry conditions, a few pop up showers are possible through the afternoon otherwise most staying dry. High temperatures remain cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and winds out of the north 5-10 mph. The chance for showers looks to linger overnight Friday and possible early Saturday, but a small area of high pressure builds in for Saturday keeping us dry and even seeing some sunshine across the Twin Tiers before our next rain maker rolls in late Saturday and into Sunday.

Chance for showers arrives late Saturday with rainfall possible Sunday, along with showers lingering into the afternoon. Thus pick day this weekend looks to be Saturday as we track mainly dry conditions. Early next week looks a but unsettled with sunshine Monday, but shower chances Tuesday that may linger into Wednesday. Temperatures also begin to fall into mid next week, highs on Wednesday remain in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS, WINDY.

HIGH: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE.

LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, FEW AFTERNOON SHOWERS.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, LATE SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

MONDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

