Forecast Discussion 10/24/19 PM: Chance for light showers Friday, more rainfall Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 34°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:12 PM

A weak cold front moving into the region will be in control of our weather through Friday. Increasing clouds Thursday night as this cold front draws closer. Lows Thursday night near 40 degrees.

Turning cloudy Friday with isolated showers possible in the morning. Best timing for rainfall is in the afternoon. Cold front is moisture deprived, so light rainfall expected. Highs Friday into the low to mid 50s. Chance for showers lingers overnight. Lows Friday night in the mid to upper 30s. Light rainfall leftover on the roads and sidewalks may lead to slick spots late overnight as temperatures drop.

Brief area of high pressure will dry us out early Saturday, but not for long. Highs Saturday into the 50s. Another frontal system moving into the region leads to increasing clouds late day Saturday and a chance for rain returning. Lows Saturday night into the 40s. Chance for rainfall increases into Sunday, and may be moderate to heavy at times. Winds increasing out of the south helping temperatures warm above average for this time of the year. Highs Sunday into the 60s. High pressure builds in late Sunday into early next week, providing a mainly dry start on Monday. Chance for showers again for midweek, along with cooler but seasonable temperatures.

FRIDAY:CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 56

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 36

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter