Forecast Discussion 10/24/2020 PM: Some sunshine tomorrow before more rain to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 34°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:11 PM

It has been a gloomy Saturday for the Twin Tiers and during the first half of the day we saw some showers in the area. Cloud cover has been dominant all day with highs only breaking into the low 50s. The wind has been moving so it has felt cooler for most of the day. The cloud cover will continued this evening and overnight with lows near freezing. Frost is possible overnight, especially in rural areas.

More sunshine expected tomorrow while temperatures remain mainly the same with highs in the low-50s. The sunshine will start to waiver late in the afternoon as cloud cover takes over again and chances for showers move in. Low temperatures tomorrow night are expected to drop to the low 40s, not as cold as tonight.

Starting off the workweek with more showers and slightly warmer conditions with highs in the upper 50s expected. Some peaks of sunshine but mainly cloudy skies as the rain moves through. Lows Monday night should drop to the low 40s with cloud cover remaining.

The rest of the week is expected to remain mainly seasonable with highs in the 50s throughout. Some rain chances exist on Tuesday but it is a small chance. The next system moves in Thursday and Friday bringing chances of showers and lower temperatures Thursday night. There is a slight chance to see some flurries mixed in with rain Thursday evening and overnight. Precipitation should clear out by Halloween for a sunny Spooky-Day.

SUNDAY: SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM & OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SOME SUNSHINE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. MIXED CHANCE OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE MIXED

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

HALLOWEEN: SUNNY AND SEASONABLE

HIGH: 54 LOW: 28

