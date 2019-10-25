Forecast Discussion 10/25/19 AM: Cloudy end to the week with shower chances

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 34°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:11 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! We end your week with cloudy skies and cooler conditions. After a beautiful day yesterday, clouds have increased overnight as we track a few isolated showers this afternoon. Most looking to stay dry, so the rain gear is not needed for today. You will however want the jacket as cooler temperatures return with highs back in the mid to upper 50s. The chance for a few showers does linger overnight with lows falling back into the mid to upper 30s. Overall a mainly dry end to the work week before we track shower chances into the weekend. Any light rainfall overnight could freeze on roadways in some locations if temperatures do fall close to freezing.

A weak area of high pressure moves in for Saturday, keeping us dry and with some sunshine for the first half of your day. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s, even a bit cooler than today. Another storm system moves into the region towards the afternoon, increasing cloud cover and the chance for showers and rainfall into Saturday evening and overnight. Showers arrive Saturday night with overnight lows mild, in the mid 40s. Rainfall chances increase into Sunday with more widespread rainfall, with pockets of heavy rain at times. Winds out of the south will keep us warmer as well, highs on Sunday into the mid to upper 60s before we cool off and dry out into Monday with partly sunny skies and highs near 60.

The chance for showers returns into mid next week as temperatures being to fall as well. Mid 50s by Wednesday with late day showers possible. Halloween on Thursday is looking mainly dry right now, possible a few showers but that is something we will have to monitor very closely. Temperatures to look to take a fall towards the end of the week though, highs Thursday near 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

LOW: 38

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, LATE DAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

