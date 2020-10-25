Forecast Discussion 10/25/2020 PM: Rain tonight and to start your week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 34°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:10 PM

Honestly, it has been a chilly day with highs only just breaking into the low-50s. Thankfully, the wind has been more calm compared to yesterday so it wasn’t as bad. Some sunshine in the beginning but with cloud cover taking over by the mid-afternoon. Tonight, we will see a chance for showers with mainly cloudy skies and lows in the low-40s.

Tomorrow, rain will be the main story with cloudy skies dominant. High temperatures should get to the mid-50s with bouts of rain throughout the day. This is due to a shortwave moving up from the south. Low temperatures tomorrow night should drop to the low-40s again, very similar to tonight. Chances of rain remain tomorrow night.

Chances of showers continue on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Similar high temperatures expected on Tuesday with highs in the low-50s. Showers should clear out by the midday, however, cloud cover will remain. Low temperatures Tuesday night should drop to the upper 30s.

The rest of the week stays similarly seasonable with highs in the 50s. Our next weathermaker moves in on Thursday bringing rain going into the late week along with lower temperatures. It appears that a sunny Halloween is expected, however that may change as we get closer to the day.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: SOME SUNSHINE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: AM SHOWER POSSIBLE. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

HALLOWEEN: SUNNY HALLOWEEN

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 32

