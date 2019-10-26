Forecast Discussion 10/26/19 AM: Some sunshine leading to a wet weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 34°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 6:11 PM

A weak cold front has passed through the region and could lead to some isolated showers during the morning hours Today. We will see sunshine as we head into the afternoon with highs in the mid-50s, unfortunately, it will all disappear quickly as rain will arrive this evening. Lows in the upper 40s with rain starting after 6 P.M.

Tomorrow is gloomy and dreary, no good way to end your weekend with rain likely throughout the day. This rainfall following a cold front that will pass with the low-pressure system driving it. Highs tomorrow expected to hit the mid-60s. Low temperatures tomorrow night expected to drop into the upper 40s, quite a bit higher than average.

Thankfully we will get a break from the rainfall as we start the workweek. However, we will not get much of a break from the clouds. High Monday break into the mid-60s again with mostly dry conditions. Lows Monday will drop to the mid-40s.

Tuesday has a very, very similar forecast to Monday. Highs in the mid-60, lots of clouds, lows in the mid-40s. This is leading to a very unfortunate late week and Halloween forecast. We are tracking the possibility of showers Wednesday that will be ahead of our next weather maker that could bring some rain on Halloween. This system’s cold front may cool us off for good as we head deeper into Fall.

SATURDAY: AM SPRINKLES. AFTERNOON BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. RAIN ARRIVES

LOW: 48

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE. COOLER

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

