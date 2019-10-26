Forecast Discussion 10/26/19 PM: Rain begins tonight, and washes the weekend out

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 34°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:11 PM

Today saw temperatures slightly warmer than anticipated, reaching highs in the upper 50s. That is due to some extra sunshine that we were gifted with in the early and mid-afternoon. Unfortunately, that will not stick around as we go into the evening hours. Rain likely this evening with lows in the lower 50s.

A low-pressure system that caused a lot of rain to be dropped on Kentucky and Tennessee today will move into the region tomorrow morning bringing showers and windy conditions throughout the day. Highs tomorrow will creep back into the mid-60s, this is from the warmer southerly wind that we will receive. Cloudy conditions expected all day as well, lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper 40s again and the rain will taper off as we get into the evening.

Rain will taper off Sunday evening but the clouds will remain going into the start of the workweek. A very similar forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Both days will see highs reaching the mid-60s with mostly cloudy conditions leading to afternoon sunshine. Lows in the upper 40s once again for both days.

Wednesday is when things change a bit, and not for the better. Highs in the lower 60s expected with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. A slight chance of rain throughout the day Wednesday and that chance increases into Wednesday evening. Lows in the mid-40s.

Halloween is not looking good as another cold front pushes through. Cloudy conditions with showers possible throughout the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Cooler temperatures after Thursday.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 65

SUNDAY NIGHT: RAIN ENDING. STAYING CLOUDY

LOW: 48

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON SUNSHINE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

