Forecast Discussion 10/26/20 AM: Scattered showers & seasonable today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 34°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:08 PM

A weak low-pressure system moving through the region will lead to scattered showers across the Twin Tiers. These light showers will be with us through the majority of the day and the cloud cover will as well. Although not everyone will see the activity for the entire day still grab your umbrella when you head out the door. High temperatures will be around average for this time of year as they rise into the mid to upper 50s. Shower activity looks to linger early tonight before they taper off to just spotty showers by early Tuesday morning. Lows will be near 40 degrees.

A weak disturbance will pass through the region on Tuesday leading to the chance for isolated showers. The best timing for showers will be during the afternoon and evening. Similar to today, showers will be on the light side. Total rainfall accumulation will be around a tenth of an inch, slightly higher in isolated locations. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 50s. An area of weak high pressure will build into the region for Wednesday. This will lead to mainly dry conditions and partly sunny skies. Although it will be breezy at times, highs will warm into the mid to upper 50s. By Thursday our next weather maker will move into the region bringing the potential for light rainfall.

Behind this system, colder air will be ushered into the region; leading to lows Thursday night to fall back into the low 30s. Thanks to the cooler temperatures overnight, any lingering shower activity could be in the form of a rain/snow mix. The best chance for a wintry mix would be in higher elevation spots. Lingering showers will continue for the first half of Friday before an area of high pressure begins to build in. At this vantage point, Halloween and Sunday look to be mainly dry. We will see partial sunshine on Saturday but then clouds will begin to increase on Sunday with late day showers possible. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57

MONDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 40

TUESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: AM LIGHT SHOWERS, RAIN/SNOW MIX POSSIBLE, PM CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: PLEASANT AND PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

