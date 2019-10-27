Forecast Discussion 10/27/19 AM: Rain to finish the weekend, a brief drying period

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 34°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:11 PM

After dropping a lot of rain on Kentucky and Tennessee the guilty system has moved into our neck of the woods. Raining off and on all night, it is going to continue as we go into Sunday. Futurecast is placing the worst of the rain today right around 8 A.M. Highs today will hit the mid-60s and as we go into the afternoon, we could see some sunshine to get us to that temperature mark more quickly. The front passing with this system will not have much effect on our temperature. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 40s as rain lingers into the afternoon, stopping by the evening and turning mostly cloudy.

A very similar forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Both days will see highs reaching the mid-60s with mostly cloudy conditions leading to afternoon sunshine. Lows in the upper 40s once again for both days. Monday and Tuesday will be the only breaks from rainfall we will see this week as the next weather maker starts to knock on our door Wednesday.

The week takes a turn for the worst on Wednesday, but it will start very similar to Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the lower 60s expected with mostly cloudy skies. Going into the evening hours the chance of rain increases with lows in the upper 40s. Leading to an unfortunate Halloween.

Halloween is not looking good as another cold front pushes through. Cloudy conditions with showers possible throughout the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Cooler temperatures after Thursday.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 65

SUNDAY NIGHT: RAIN ENDING. STAYING CLOUDY

LOW: 48

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON SUNSHINE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. COOLER

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

