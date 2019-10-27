Forecast Discussion 10/27/19 PM: A break from rainfall, but it won’t last

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 34°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:11 PM

A very wet Sunday to finish off the final weekend in October. Isolated shower chances will remain going into the late evening hours. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a low in the upper 40s. The extra cloud cover not allowing for efficient heat escape. Patchy valley fog is very possible with all the moisture that is still on the ground.

Tomorrow and Tuesday bring us a break from the rainfall, but not a break from the clouds. Very similar forecasts with highs in the mid-60s expected. Monday, mostly cloudy sky conditions turning to partly cloudy with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Low temperatures Monday expected to drop to the mid-40s. Clouds increase in the overnight hours into Tuesday leading to a mostly cloudy Tuesday with limited sunshine. Lows Tuesday night will drop to the upper 40s.

The next weather maker moving through will start to impact us on Wednesday. Thankfully it will wait until the evening hours to do so. Slightly cooler on Wednesday with a high in the lower 60s. Going into the evening hours, shower chances rise to lead to Halloween shower chances. Lows Wednesday will bottom out in the mid-40s.

A low-pressure driven cold front will move through Thursday and Friday bringing showers likely on the Spooky Day. Highs in the upper 50s for Halloween. Those highs get cut as the cold front passes, temperatures dropping for the season. Going into next weekend, highs will get lucky to hit that 50-degree mark.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON SUNSHINE

HIGH: 65

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. CLOUDS INCREASING OVERNIGHT

LOW: 45

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: AM SHOWER POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

