Forecast Discussion 10/28/19 PM: Mild start to the week, clouds returning Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 34°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:07 PM

Mild start to the workweek. Southerly winds leading to increasing clouds overnight along with mild lows. Temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s, while average lows this time of the year range in the low to mid 30s.

Stubborn clouds holding on for Tuesday as breezy southerly winds continue . Staying dry through the afternoon, though. Highs Tuesday into the low 60s, slightly above average for this time of the year. Cloudy skies continue Tuesday night with isolated showers possible late. Lows Tuesday night near 50 degrees.

A weak frontal boundary over the region Wednesday leading to cloudy skies and a chance for light showers. Highs Wednesday into the low 60s. Chance for rainfall increases into Thursday as low pressure moves into the Great Lakes. Plenty of moisture associated with this system meaning moderate to heavy rainfall possible on Halloween. Another concern turns to gusty winds, out of the south over 20 mph at times. Southerly winds ahead of the cold front helping temperatures into the 60s Thursday. As the cold front passes late day, winds turn to out of the west/northwest ushering in colder temperatures. Winds also in favor of lake-enhanced clouds and showers through Friday, staying out of the west/northwest and gusty through the afternoon. Highs Friday near 50 degrees. Weekend looks to be mainly dry. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees, and into the 40s for highs Sunday.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CHANCE AM SHOWERS. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

