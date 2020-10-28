Forecast Discussion 10/28/20 AM: AM lingering showers, some PM sun

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 56

Light rain showers working through the Twin Tiers this morning. This activity will continue for the first half of the day before showers taper off by late morning. By the afternoon, we will see some breaks in the cloud cover allowing for some sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonable today as highs reach into the mid to upper 50s. Cloud cover begins to thicken tonight as the next storm system approaches the region. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Hurricane Zeta is forecasted to make landfall along the Gulf Coast later today. The track of this system is now forecasted to pass further south of our region. Although the track has changed, we will still see impacts as tropical moisture will be ushered into the region. This will lead to the arrival of steady light rainfall across the area throughout Thursday. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible. As this system is moving north towards the Mid-Atlantic states, an area of Canadian high pressure will begin to push southward. This will usher cold air into the region Thursday night into Friday; leading to low temperatures falling into the low 30s. Thanks to this colder air we will begin to see the transition to a wintry mix and wet snowfall. The timing of this transition will be elevation dependent; as higher elevation temperatures will fall quicker than locations in the valley. Rain/snow showers will continue for the first half of Friday before they taper off as the storm system moves off to our east.

Elevation will play a major role in the potential snowfall we could see Thursday night through Friday morning. On average rainfall the Twin Tiers looks to be in the range of 0.75-1.5″, isolated higher amounts will be possible especially into the Northern Tier. Flooding will not be a concern due to the area still experiencing moderate drought conditions. The main locations to watch will be poor drainage areas that are prone to flooding. Snowfall accumulation looks to be between a trace to two inches of snow. Snow accumulation will be highly elevation-dependent. Due to valley areas seeing slightly warmer temperatures a wintry mix is most likely to occur. This being said the Friday morning commute will be messy. We will continue to monitor this because any further shift in the track of this system could impact the amount of rain or snow accumulation in the Twin Tiers.

Rain/snow showers will taper off from west to east Friday morning as the storm system moves off to our east. Cloud cover will begin to decrease by the afternoon as high pressure starts to build into the region. Bitter cold temperatures expected Friday night as the combination of clearing skies and calm winds allow temperatures to fall back towards the upper teens. Although a bitterly cold start to Halloween, temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 40s and we will see plenty of sunshine. Unsettled weather will be quick to return late Sunday and into early portions of next week. By Sunday afternoon light rain showers will be possible and the scattered shower potential continues for Monday and Tuesday.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, STEADY LIGHT RAIN, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: LINGERING RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, CLOUDS DECREASE LATE DAY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: COLD START, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 55 LOW: 29

MONDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SLIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

