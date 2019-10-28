Forecast Discussion 10/28/2019 AM: Mild and dry start to the week!







AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 34°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:07 PM

High pressure to the south of us will provide us with a very nice start to the week! Seeing some cooler temperatures this morning and some cloud cover. Heading into the later morning hours, cloud cover will begin to decrease leading to some sunshine for the afternoon! Temperatures today will be on the mild side, with highs making it into the low to mid-sixties. Cloud cover begins to increase overnight with lows falling into the low to mid-forties.

Dry and mild weather will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies for Tuesday will be a bit more cloudy. By Wednesday we will be dealing with cloudy skies and then a chance for a light shower late in the day. We will be on the breezy side for Tuesday, with gusts of 20 mph possible.

Unsettled weather will make a return late Wednesday night and into Thursday. A low-pressure system will work in bringing widespread rain for your Thursday. There is the potential for a brief downpour. These showers will linger into the beginning portion of Friday. Along with this, after the passage of a cold front, we will be dealing with some gusty winds. We begin to dry out heading into the weekend.

MONDAY: MORNING CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SUN

HIGH: 65

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUD COVER INCREASES

LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN. DOWNPOUR POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, MOSTLY CLOUDY. GUSTY WINDS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. WINDY, ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

