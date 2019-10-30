Forecast Discussion 10/29/19 PM: Chance light showers Wednesday, rainfall likely Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 29TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 29TH: 34°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:37 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:05 PM

A weak frontal boundary moving into the region Tuesday night keeping cloudy skies along with a chance for light showers to sprinkles. Patchy fog late and lows near 50 degrees.

Frontal boundary stalls over the region Wednesday. Clouds persist throughout the day along with the chance for light showers to sprinkles. Southerly winds continue keeping mild temperatures with highs Wednesday into the low 60s, slightly above average for this time of the year. Chance for rainfall increases Wednesday night into Thursday. With cloudy skies and southerly winds, this will keep temperatures mild. Lows Wednesday night in the low to mid 50s.

Low pressure moves into the Great Lakes Thursday bringing plenty of moisture along with it. Rainfall becomes likely into the afternoon and may be moderate to heavy at times making for a soggy Halloween. Another concern turns to gusty winds, out of the south over 20 mph at times. Southerly winds ahead of the cold front helping temperatures into the 60s Thursday. Rainfall throughout the morning and afternoon of 0.25-0.50″, then an additional 1-2″ of rainfall possible from Thursday night through Friday. Lows Thursday night near 40 degrees.

Colder and windy Friday in the wake of Thursday’s cold front. Winds also in favor of lake-enhanced clouds and showers through the first half of the day, staying out of the west/northwest and gusty through the afternoon. Highs Friday near 50 degrees. Weekend looks to be mainly dry, besides some light showers Saturday night and a stray shower for Sunday. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees, and into the 40s for highs Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 64

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

LOW: 54

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

