Forecast Discussion 10/29/2019 AM: Mostly Cloudy today, showers possible tonight







AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 34°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:37 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:05 PM

A cloudy but mild start to the morning. Cloud cover will be staying with us today, with breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. Temperatures remaining slightly above average today, as highs will warm into the lower 60s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side this afternoon. Remaining cloudy overnight, but increasing the chance to see an isolated shower early Wednesday morning. Shower chances will stay with us Wednesday, although the majority of us will remain on the dry side. Highs will be in the low to mid-sixties.

The weather becomes unsettled Wednesday night and into Thursday. A low-pressure system will work into our region bringing steady rain and windy conditions. Steady light to moderate rain is what we can expect for Halloween. There is the potential for a brief downpour and rain accumulation looks to be between 0.50-0.75 inches. Wind gusts by the end of the workweek will reach 30-40 mph.

Showers will linger into early Friday, but the gusty winds will be with us throughout the day. Skies will remain primarily cloudy for Friday. We begin to dry out for the weekend, with just an isolated chance of a shower late Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures during the upcoming weekend will be in the upper forties to low fifties.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY.

HIGH: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER LATE.

LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN. DOWNPOUR POSSIBLE & TURNING WINDY.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, MOSTLY CLOUDY. GUSTY WINDS.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: AM SHOWER, TURNING PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

