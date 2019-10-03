Forecast Discussion 10/3/19 AM: A chilly and rainy Thursday as below average temperatures continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 41°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:46 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! You will want the jacket this morning as fall like temperatures have returned for today, but the rain chance also continues so grab the umbrella as well. A low pressure system will slowly push through our region today bringing periods of rainfall through the afternoon. Rainfall totals look to range between 0.5-1.0″. We remain cloudy and cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Chance for rainfall will continue into tonight with lows cooler, in the mid to upper 40s. Humidity continues to fall however, so as we move into Friday we being to feel more comfortable with drier conditions.

Winds become gusty out of the northwest for Friday as they usher in cooler and drier air behind the system pushing through late Thursday. A few showers linger early Friday before clouds decrease through the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Friday night with clearing skies, calming winds and a cooler air mass in place, we could watch temperatures fall close to freezing which means we may have our first frost of the season early Saturday morning. High pressure remains in control for the first half of your weekend delivering sunshine and dry conditions for Saturday. Highs Friday in the low to mid 50s, and Saturday in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday shower chances look to return, so any yard work I would get out of the way on Saturday. Highs on Sunday in the mid 60s. Rain chances remain int Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s before sunshine looks to return for us Tuesday and into Wednesday of next week.

THURSDAY: PERIODS OF RAIN, CLOUDY. ISO. STORMS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN.

LOW: 48

FRIDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS. SLOWLY CLEARING, BREEZY.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE & DRY.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter