Forecast Discussion 10/3/19 PM: Showers linger Friday, Freeze Watch in effect for the start of the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 41°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:46 PM

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, STEUBEN, TIOGA (NY), TIOGA (Pa.) & BRADFORD COUNTIES…

Low pressure moving through the region keeps periods of rainfall through Thursday night. Otherwise, cloudy with fog overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Gusty northerly winds with us Friday. Winds out of the north ushering in cooler along with drier air. Chance for lake-enhanced showers continues through the first half of the day, then clearing skies into the overnight. Highs Friday ranging in the 50s. Freeze Watch goes into effect from 2 AM Saturday through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures will drop to near freezing overnight, meaning frost becomes likely.

High pressure from Canada provides a cold but dry start to the weekend. Sunshine returns Saturday and we stay dry throughout the day. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. Slow moving frontal system moves into the region Sunday bringing a chance for rain through the second half of the day. Highs Sunday into the mid to upper 60s. Chance for rain continues early next week, drying out for us through Tuesday. Sunshine returns by Wednesday with another area of high pressure building into the region. Highs next week near 60 degrees, close to average for this time of the year.

FRIDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. FROST

LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN MAY LINGER

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

