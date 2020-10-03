Forecast Discussion 10/3/2020 AM: Mainly dry Saturday, rain chances tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 42°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 6:46 PM

We have another nice Fall day ahead of us, won’t be as windy as yesterday. High-pressure is setting up over the area and after a cloudy start, we will turn mostly sunny. Some isolated showers are possible this morning but those will clear out by the late morning. Highs today should hit the low-60s which is slightly below average for this time of year. Tonight, clouds will increase to mostly cloudy conditions with lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will see some showers chances as a weak disturbance moves through the area. Highs are similar, in the low 60s and partly sunny skies leading up to the afternoon shower chances. Low temperatures tomorrow night will only drop to the mid-40s, cloud cover being a detriment to cooling.

Monday could see an isolated shower in the morning but that will be short-lived. Highs warming slightly into the mid-60s expected and partly sunny skies. Lows Monday will drop to right around average, the low-40s.

Warming up for the midweek with the 70s possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong wave moves through the area on Wednesday bringing more shower chances, maybe a rumble of thunder as well.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: SUNNY & WARM

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: ISOLATED AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 34

