Forecast Discussion 10/3/2020 PM: Cooler than average Sunday with a chance for rain

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 42°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:46 PM

Temperatures struggled to get into the low-60s today but we finally made it in the late afternoon. It has been a nice fall day with most of the area staying dry, though cloud cover has prevented most heating that would be there without it. Skies are expected to see partly to mostly cloudy conditions with lows right at 40 degrees, cloud cover will depend on how quickly we get to that low.

Tomorrow will see some showers chances as a weak disturbance moves through the area. Highs are similar, in the low 60s and partly sunny skies leading up to the afternoon shower chances. Low temperatures tomorrow night will only drop to the mid-40s, cloud cover being a detriment to cooling.

Monday could see an isolated shower in the morning but that will be short-lived. Highs warming slightly into the mid-60s expected and partly sunny skies. Lows Monday will drop to right around average, the low-40s.

Warming up for the midweek with the 70s possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong wave moves through the area on Wednesday bringing more shower chances, maybe a rumble of thunder as well.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: SUNNY & WARM

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: ISOLATED AM SHOWERS. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

