Forecast Discussion 10/30/19 AM: A warm and mainly dry Wednesday with rain likely for Halloween

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 33°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:38 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:04 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! A mainly dry start to your morning with temperatures remaining on the mild side. A frontal boundary is stalling close to the region today keeping cloud cover with us for the msot part with a few pokes of sunshine and an isolated shower, most look to stay dry however. High temperatures will warm into the mid to lower 60s – close to 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Rain chances increase late tonight along with cloudy skies and winds out of the south, keeping temperatures mild overnight. Lows stay in the mid 50s with warmer air for your Thursday as rain chances become likely. If you are out trick or treating tonight, rain looks to hold off until around the midnight hour so you should be mainly dry but a spotty shower is not out of question.

Low pressure looks to move over the Great Lakes on Thursday which means rainfall for most of us. Rainfall looks to become likely through the afternoon and may be heavy at times with gusty winds out of the sotuh over 20 mph at times. Not a great forecast for Halloween, if you do plan to head out still – make sure you are dressed warmly and have all the rain gear on hand. Rainfall totals when all is said and done looks to range between 1-2″ by Friday morning, with locally higher amounts possible with any downpours that do set up. Highs on Thursday will be mild however, in the mid to upper 60s. Falling back into the 40s for lows Thursday night with rainfall continuing.

Cooler air moves in Friday as winds remain breezy after that cold front passes through Thursday. Highs will remain near 50 degrees with a drying trend but winds help cause lake enhanced clouds and isolated showers into the first half of your day with gusty winds remaining into the afternoon. Your weekend forecast is looking mainly dry with temperatures staying in the 40s and 50s. A few isolated showers possible late Saturday other than that we look mainly dry until next week.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 64

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY.

LOW: 55

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

MONDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter