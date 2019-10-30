Forecast Discussion 10/30/19 PM: Rainy & windy Halloween, gusty winds & showers continue Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 33°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:38 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:04 PM

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM FRIDAY FOR STEUBEN, SCHUYLER, & TOMPKINS COUNTIES…

Frontal boundary draped over the region Wednesday. Clouds continue for the early evening with sprinkles possible. Chance for showers increases after dark. With cloudy skies and southerly winds, this will keep temperatures mild. Lows Wednesday night in the mid to upper 50s.

Low pressure moves into the Great Lakes Thursday bringing plenty of moisture along with it. May see a quick break in the rainfall Thursday morning, but the second wave moves through for the afternoon. Rainfall becomes likely into the afternoon and may be moderate to heavy at times making for a soggy Halloween. Enough instability present for the evening as a cold front passes, making thunderstorms a possibility. Another concern turns to gusty winds, out of the south over 25 mph at times. Southerly winds ahead of the cold front helping temperatures into the 60s Thursday. Rainfall continues Thursday night. Rainfall from Wednesday night through Thursday morning of 0.25-0.50″, then an additional 1-2″ of rainfall possible from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. Runoff will be a concern. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage as well as where leaves have clogged drains. Localized flash flooding possible. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 40s.

Colder and windy Friday in the wake of Thursday’s cold front. Wind gusts through the first half of the day could reach up to 50 mph in advisory areas. The rest of the Twin Tiers experiencing near 35 mph wind gusts through the afternoon. Winds also in favor of lake-enhanced clouds and showers through the first half of the day. Some wet snow may mix in with rainfall in the higher elevations of Steuben and also in Tioga (Pa.) counties. Highs Friday near 50 degrees. A dry start to the weekend as high pressure will be in place. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Slight chance for a light showers Saturday night as a weak disturbance passes over the region. Lake- enhanced showers possible Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 40s.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter