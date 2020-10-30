Forecast Discussion 10/30/20 AM: Showers taper off & clouds gradually decrease

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 33°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:39 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:03 PM

As the low-pressure system continues to rapidly move off to the east shower activity will taper off from west to east. By late morning isolated sprinkles or flurries will still be possible thanks to lake effect activity. The best chance for this is looking to be into portions of Steuben county. Cloud cover will gradually decrease this afternoon leading to some sunshine to end off your workweek. Thanks to a northerly breeze and the cloud cover we will see below-average temperatures will highs reaching into the low 40s. Skies will continue to clear overnight and lows will near 20 degrees.

Halloween is looking to be pleasant across the Twin Tiers. After a cold start, our temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 40s. High pressure in control of the region for the start of the weekend will lead to plenty of sunshine for Halloween. As we head towards the time for trick or treating we will continue to see pleasant conditions and temperatures towards the low 40s. If you do plan on going out trick or treating make sure to grab that jacket. Saturday night winds will begin to increase as a cold front approaches the region. Lows will be in the low 30s. By Sunday clouds will increase and showers will return by the afternoon. Winds will also be gusty by Sunday afternoon as gusts could near the low to mid-30s. This will be thanks to the cold front passage.

Scattered showers and gusty winds will continue for Monday. We will start the new workweek off with temperatures in the low 40s. Lake effect showers will be possible early Tuesday before an area of high pressure moves in leading to clearing skies. By Wednesday we will be able to enjoy plenty of sunshine along with temperatures nearing 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: LINGERING RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLEARING SKIES, COLD

LOW: 21

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 28

MONDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: WINDY, LINGERING LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

