Forecast Discussion 10/31/19 AM: Heavy rain, gusty winds and potential flooding for Halloween

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 33°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:39 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:03 PM

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM FRIDAY FOR STEUBEN, SCHUYLER, TIOGA (Pa.) & TOMPKINS COUNTIES…

… AREAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4PM THURSDAY TO 7PM FRIDAY FOR BRADFORD AND TIOGA (NY) COUNTIES…

Happy Thursday and Happy Halloween Twin Tiers! The forecast for today and tonight has more tricks than treats as we track the potential for flooding rain and damaging winds in portions of the Twin Tiers. Low pressure begins to move over the Great Lakes Thursday, with showers possible this morning and a second back of rainfall that could be moderate to heavy at times for this afternoon and evening. As this cold front passes the region we could also see some embedded thunderstorms along with gusty winds out of the south with gusts of over 25 mph. Rainfall totals overall, by Friday morning look to range between 1-3″ in some locations with higher amounts towards the south and east. Southerly winds will keep us warmer today with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s. With all this rainfall in a short time, runoff will be a concern helping to cause flooding in some locations, especially in poor drainage areas. Rain continues tonight with lows near 40 degrees.

Friday a few showers linger but we start to dry out with some sunshine developing in the afternoon. Winds will really start to pick up out of the northwest with gusts in the first half of the day up to 50 mph in Wind Advisory areas, with the rest of the Twin Tiers seeing gusts close to 35 mph into the afternoon. Winds will also help to create some lake enhanced clouds and showers, with temperatures falling some wet snow may mix in with any rainfall that does occur in higher elevations (Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) Counties). Highs on Friday near 50 degrees with overnight lows near 30.

Saturday looks dry with sunshine and a few clouds, highs still cool only near 50 degrees. Winds cause lake enhanced clouds and shower chances once again for Sunday, which also acts to draw in cooler temperatures, highs on Sunday only in the mid to upper 40s. Early next week looks mainly quiet, a few showers possible with some sun and highs back in the mid to lower 50s.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. SOME SUN. WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

