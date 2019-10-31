Forecast Discussion 10/31/19 PM: Strong winds and lingering showers into early Friday, turning colder into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 33°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:39 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:03 PM

…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM FRIDAY FOR CHEMUNG, STEUBEN, TIOGA (N.Y.), & TOMPKINS COUNTIES…

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR BRADFORD & TIOGA (N.Y.) COUNTIES…

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM FRIDAY FOR STEUBEN, SCHUYLER, & TOMPKINS COUNTIES…

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM FRIDAY FOR TIOGA COUNTY (P.a.)…

A strong storm system moving into the Great Lakes bringing a cold front into the region late day Thursday. Rainfall for the late afternoon and evening continuing to be moderate to heavy at times. Enough instability present as the cold front passes, making thunderstorms a possibility. Gusty winds the biggest threat with any strong to severe thunderstorm that may develop. Heavy rainfall potential with an average for 1-2″ of rainfall through Thursday night. Localized higher amounts possible in any strong to severe thunderstorm that may develop, keeping the concern for flooding in poor drainage areas for the overnight. Cold front passes late Thursday night, leaving lingering showers in its wake. The concern then turns to even stronger wind gusts late Thursday night through Friday morning. Advisory locations may reach 40 to near 50 mph wind gusts, especially in higher terrain. Winds turning from southerly to west/northwesterly ushering in colder temperatures for the overnight. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 40s.

Colder and windy Friday in the wake of Thursday’s cold front. Wind gusts through the first half of the day could reach up to 50 mph in advisory areas. The rest of the Twin Tiers experiencing near 35 mph wind gusts through the afternoon. Winds also in favor of lake-enhanced clouds and showers through the first half of the day. Some wet snow may mix in with rainfall in the higher elevations of Steuben and also in Tioga (Pa.) counties. Highs Friday near 50 degrees. A dry start to the weekend as high pressure will be in place. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Chance for a light showers Saturday night as a weak disturbance passes over the region. Lake- enhanced showers possible Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 40s. Another area of high pressure giving us a dry start to early next week.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 49

FRIDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 27

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

