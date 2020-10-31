Forecast Discussion 10/31/2020 PM: Cool Halloween Night, showers tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER1ST: 33°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:41 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:00 PM

Happy Halloween Twin Tiers! It has been a cool Saturday to celebrate the Spooky Day with highs only breaking into the mid-40s. High-pressure to out east has allowed for clear skies and dry conditions, just colder temperatures. A slight wind chill has been an annoying issue, but it hasn’t been bad. Tonight, low temperatures will drop to the low-30s with increasing clouds overnight.

Your Sunday will stay dry until the afternoon with showers becoming likely during the back-half of the day. High temperatures will push the low 50s along with breezy conditions, it won’t be very enjoyable. South wind anywhere from 5-15 miles per hour sustained with gusts above 20 mph possible. Sunday night, showers should continue with some mixed precipitation working in with lows in the low-30s.

Cooler to start the week on Monday with highs in the low-40s expected. The chances for showers continue with a mix possible throughout your Monday. Some peaks of sunshine are possible during the shower chances. Lows Monday night should drop to the low-30s again.

The forecast on Election Day looks fairly simple. Some morning showers are possible, possibly of the mixed variety. Those showers should move out and turn partly sunny for the rest of the day. Highs in the mid-upper 40s expected. Polls close at 9 PM, it will be a cool night. VOTE VOTE VOTE.

Warming up for the mid and late week as high pressure sets up going into the weekend.

SUNDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. BREEZY. SOME MIXED LATE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

ELECTION DAY: STRAY AM SHOWER. TURNING PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & WARMER

HIGH: 62 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 40

