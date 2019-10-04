Forecast Discussion 10/4/19 PM: Freeze Warning in effect late Friday night through early Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 41°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:44 PM

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, STEUBEN, TIOGA (NY), TIOGA (Pa.) & BRADFORD COUNTIES…

High pressure builds in from Canada starting Friday night. This brings clearing skies along with a much colder air mass. Freeze Warning in effect for the Twin Tiers from 2 AM-9 AM Saturday with widespread frost expected. Freeze Warnings are issued when widespread freezing temperatures are in the forecast during the growing season. Damage to crops and sensitive outdoor plans likely.

Valley fog possible into early Saturday. Any fog will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. High pressure in place giving us that sunshine along with helping to keep us dry. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. Increasing clouds Saturday night ahead of our next weather-maker. Lows Saturday night in the mid to upper 40s.

Slow moving frontal system moves into the region Sunday bringing a chance for showers. Otherwise, mainly cloudy end to the weekend. Highs Sunday in the mid to upper 60s. Rain is likely Monday with a slow moving cold front pushing through the region. Showers may linger Tuesday before high pressure builds back into the region. Sunshine returns by Wednesday. Highs next week ranging in the 60s, close to average for this time of the year.

SATURDAY: AM FROST. AFTN. SUNSHINE

HIGH: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE SHOWERS

LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 63 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

