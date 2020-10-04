Forecast Discussion 10/4/2020 PM: Warming trend into the midweek ahead of next system

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 41°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:43 PM

A cloudy Sunday to finish off your weekend, a slightly bummer note on what was a good weekend so far. Highs today really struggled, some places did see the low 60s but most only got the upper 50s. Tonight, we’ll see a chance for showers as the next system rolls into the area, low temperatures only dropping to the mid-40s.

Tomorrow will warm slightly, getting closer to the average with highs in the mid-60s. Some showers are possible in the morning with skies eventually turning partly sunny. Low temperatures tomorrow night are expected to drop to the low 40s, right around average.

Tuesday continues the warming trend with high temperatures possibly reaching the low 70s with sunny skies. Some windy conditions are expected with southwest wind up to 10 miles per hour sustained. Gusts up to 20 miles per hour are possible. This is ahead of the next weather maker that will be moving in Wednesday.

Yes, Wednesday! Some strong dynamic forcing moving in Wednesday with the jet stream just diving into the area during the day. Warm temperatures remain and chances for showers going into the afternoon. The cold front drops us back down into the low 60s for the rest of the week, just to climb up possibly into the low 70s again for the weekend.

MONDAY: AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: SUNNY. WARM. WINDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: ISOLATED AM SHOWERS. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

