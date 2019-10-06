Forecast Discussion 10/6/19 PM: Monday showers to start, then midweek sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 40°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:41 PM

Gloomy and dreary all day today for the end of your weekend and it will continue through the night tonight. Showers throughout the evening, mainly in the later evening hours and extending into tomorrow morning. Lows tonight in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow will start off wet with rain throughout the morning and into the noon hour. For the morning commute make sure to give yourself more time to get where you’re going. By Monday evening, some areas could experience over an inch and a half of rain. Highs tomorrow in the low 60s with cloudy skies throughout the day. Lows tomorrow night in the upper 40s with clouds decreasing in the overnight hours.

Tuesday the sunshine will return after some morning clouds and will turn into a nice fall day, which will continue throughout most of the midweek. Highs from Tuesday through Friday in the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increasing Friday with a slight chance of PM showers.

We will start the weekend off cloudy with showers possible and highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN

HIGH: 60

MONDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGERING, CLOUDY

LOW: 48

TUESDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, SUN RETURNS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS, COOLER

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

