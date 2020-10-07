Forecast Discussion 10/7/2020 AM: Showers likely and windy conditions; wind advisory in effect for the Southern Tier

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 40­°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:39 PM

…..Wind Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier Wednesday…..

A very windy day expected today, a wind advisory is in effect and you can read those details in the link above. We’re looking at showers today with mainly cloudy skies, don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder too. A warm front will pass allowing the temperatures to possibly reach the low 70s. Wind out of the west over 20 miles per hour sustained expected, gusts could be over 40. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-40s with showers lingering overnight, it will still be windy but not as bad.

Tomorrow, a stray shower is possible, especially in the morning. Breezy conditions expected with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s, however it will feel cooler. Tomorrow night, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s while staying partly cloudy.

Friday warms up a little from the Thursday post frontal temps. Highs in the upper 60s are possible with sunny skies. It’s going to be a nice Friday. Lows that night should drop to the low 50s.

Saturday, the remnants of Hurricane Delta start moving into the region, and if it holds up as models suggest, we will not see the sun Saturday evening, Sunday, or Monday. This tropical system will allow for warming well above average, upper 70s are possible Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSS. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE. A VERY NICE DAY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

