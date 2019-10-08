Forecast Discussion 10/8/19 AM: Clouds decrease today with comfortable conditions

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 39°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:38 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Sunshine will return today as clouds decrease through the morning. Winds remain light out of the north today keeping us near average for high temperatures, in the mid to lower 60s. Humidity remains low which means we are very comfortable this afternoon. High pressure takes control keeping us dry and clear into tonight. Clear skies and calm winds allow for not only some patchy fog late tonight but temperatures falling into the upper 30s.

Wednesday we look to stay on the sunny side across the Twin Tiers with temperatures very similar to today, in the mid to lower 60s. Overnight lows Wednesday stay close to 40 degrees as highs pressure slowly moves away. Partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog late, yet again. As we move into Thursday, an area of low pressure looks to slowly move up the Eastern Seaboard bringing the chance for showers through the remainder of the week, but most of us look to stay dry. The track of that system, as well as the strength of high pressure will depict if any of us see rainfall into late week.

Overall we look to stay mainly dry into Friday with sunshine at times and clouds. Highs in the mid to lower 60s. Saturday a cold front pushes through late, bringing showers that may linger into early on Sunday before more sunshine returns as high pressure builds in. Temperatures this weekend in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday, and only near 60 for Sunday.

TUESDAY: AREAS OF FOG. MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 65

TUESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG.

LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: AM FOG, PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: AM FOG, SUNSHINE & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: AM FOG, PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS LINGER EARLY.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

