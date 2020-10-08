Forecast Discussion 10/8/2020 AM: Cooler today while breezy conditions remain, a chance for stray showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 40­°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:38 PM

After a windy Wednesday, things will calm down a bit for Friday-eve. Highs only expected to reach the low-60s today so we’ll be a little cooler compared to yesterday. There is a chance for some scattered showers today, mainly in the morning and later afternoon hours. It will be breezy with wind out of the northwest 5-15 miles per hour, maybe a gust over 20. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 30s as clouds clear out a bit.

Warming up tomorrow as we head into the weekend. Sunny skies and highs in the low 70s possible, well above average for this time of year. Not much else to say about Friday. Lows that night will drop to the low 50s.

Even warmer on Saturday as temperatures climb into the upper 70s. depending on sunshine we may see some places hit the low 80s, but the odds are stacked against that because there is a chance for showers. Clouds increase late as remnants of Hurricane Delta move in, lows in the low 50s again.

Very consistent temperatures from Sunday through Wednesday as cloud cover moves in from Hurricane Delta. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with chances for showers. Those clouds finally move out late Tuesday.

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. PARTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: EARLY FOG POSSIBLE. SUNNY SKIES & WARM

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. PM STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. CLOUDS DECREASE LATE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 43

