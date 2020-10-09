Forecast Discussion 10/9/2020 AM – Sunny Friday, shower chances return tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 39°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:36 PM

We have a beautiful day in store for us to finish off your week. Sunny skies expected after some morning clouds and fog. Highs today are expected to hit the upper 60s, but low 70s are possible if we get enough sunshine. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the low 50s, which is well above average for this time of year. The nice weather is thanks to high-pressure that is set up off the eastern coast.

Tomorrow things start to change. Summer-like temperatures possible with highs potentially hitting the low 80s, but with that comes a chance for showers and an isolated storm. And with the warmth we’re expected, I would expect to hear some thunder. Nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year if we do make it to the 80s. Tomorrow night, low temperatures will stay very mild with lows in the low 50s.

Remnants of Hurricane Delta move into the area late Saturday and cloud up most of the region for what could be several days. Highs on Sunday expected to reach the low 70s because of the southerly tropical air moving in. Low temperatures will drop to the low 50s.

Very consistent temperatures as the clouds move out of the area on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s expected. Model guidance suggests a significant shift in the jet stream which may lead to a large drop in temperature, we will have to see.

FRIDAY: AM FOG. MOSTLY CLOUDY TO START, TURNING SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: TURNING SUNNY.

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

