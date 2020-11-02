Forecast Discussion 11/02/20 AM: Scattered lake effect showers & windy

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 33°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:59 PM

A northwesterly breeze today producing some light snow showers across the majority of New York State this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Tompkins County until 10 am this morning. Some of these lake effect bands are producing heavy snowfall and whiteout conditions, if you are heading out this morning keep this in mind and take your time to get to where you need to be. The majority of the lake effect showers will begin to taper off late morning, but scattered showers will still be possible throughout the day. Along with the shower chances, we will see breaks in the cloud cover. A strong northwest breeze will be sustained at 10-20 mph, with gusts of 35 mph or higher possible. This cold northwesterly breeze will keep high temperatures in the upper 30s in higher terrain nearing 40 in valley locations. A weak disturbance will pass through overnight leading to more scattered showers across the area. Lows in the low to mid-30s.

Shower activity will begin to taper off late Tuesday morning into the afternoon. This is thanks to a high-pressure system that will build into the region. Clouds will begin to decrease Tuesday afternoon and high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 40s. The high-pressure system will lead to quiet weather for the remainder of the workweek. A southerly breeze will help usher warm air into the region. This will lead to above-average temperatures for Wednesday into through the upcoming weekend; highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. On top of the warm temperatures, we will be able to enjoy plenty of sunshine.

MONDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 40

MONDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 34

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: WARM, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: WARM, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter