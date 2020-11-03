Forecast Discussion 11/03/20 AM: Isolated showers early then clouds decrease

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 33°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:58 PM

A cool start to the day across the Twin Tiers, as most of us are starting the day off in the upper 30s to low 40s. A weak cold front will pass through this morning leading to the potential for an isolated shower activity. As the front pushes south most of the shower activity looks to taper off, the best chance for showers will be in the Finger Lakes region. By this afternoon high pressure will begin to build leading to decreasing cloud cover. Highs today will be on the cool side as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 40s. We turn mostly clear overnight and lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

High pressure will be in control of the region from Wednesday through the start of next week. We will see plenty of sunshine through this period. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-60s. We will see filtered sunshine on Thursday thanks to mid/high-level clouds but we will remain on the dry side. By the weekend we will see wall to wall sunshine and above-average temperatures! Friday, Saturday, & Sunday highs will approach 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: BREEZY, ISOLATED SHOWERS, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 48

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLEARING SKIES

LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: WARMING UP, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: WARM, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

