Forecast Discussion 11/03/2019 PM: Chilly but dry start to Monday!







AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 4TH: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 4TH: 33°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:58 PM

Temperatures across the Twin Tiers on the cooler side today, with highs reaching into the low to mid-forties. Some locations saw some light showers, that even had some flakes within them! Any of these lingering showers will taper off within the next few hours. High-pressure building in tonight will cause skies to partially clear in many locations. Calming winds combined with the partly clear skies we will see will help temperatures fall back into the upper twenties. After a chilly start, Monday morning temperatures will rebound nicely, with highs hovering around fifty.

Cloud cover will begin to increase across the region ahead of a system that will bring the return of light shower on Tuesday. Scattered showers will be likely across the Twin Tiers on Tuesday. Luckily we will see dry weather and sun make a return heading into Wednesday.

Chilly temperatures will work its way into the region Thursday when we will be seeing below-average temperatures. Bitter cold weather will continue Thursday night and into the beginning of the upcoming weekend! Overnight lows will range from the low to upper twenties. High temperatures by the weekend will only make it into the upper thirties.

MONDAY: SOME SUN EARLY, CLOUDS INCREASE & BREEZY.

HIGH: 50

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 39

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & MOSTLY DRY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: MORNING FLURRIES, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: CHILLY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





