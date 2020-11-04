Forecast Discussion 11/04/20 AM: Sunny and warm today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 4TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 4TH: 32°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:57 PM

A beautiful day is on tap for the Twin Tiers today! After a cooler than average day yesterday we will now see a period of warmer than average temperatures. High pressure has taken control of the region leading to dry weather and mostly sunny skies. Between the sunshine and south/southwest breeze of 5-15 mph, it will help bump temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. We will begin to see mid to high-level clouds build in overnight and lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

We will continue to see mid to high-level clouds on Thursday but we will stay dry. Thanks to this cloud cover we will see filtered sunshine. High temperatures are once again expected to warm into the mid to upper 60s. For the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend we will see plenty of sunshine! Along with this, we will see highs near 70 degrees. As we head into early next week the warmer than average temperatures will continue. We look to stay mainly dry especially on Monday, but clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday. At this time Tuesday looks primarily dry, but isolated shower activity looks to be possible by the evening.

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, BREEZY

HIGH: 67

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MID/HIGH CLOUDS BUILD

LOW: 38

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

