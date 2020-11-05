Forecast Discussion 11/05/20 AM: Warm & mostly sunny today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 5th: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 5th: 32°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:55 PM

A chilly start to the day in some locations, as some valley areas are starting off in the 30s. Thanks to a light south/southwest breeze and plenty of sunshine will help temperatures rebound towards 70 degrees this afternoon. All our nice weather is from an area of high pressure over the region! Sky cover looks to remain mostly clear tonight. Lows in the low 40s.

It will be a gorgeous end to the week! The sunshine will be out in full force Friday with highs in the lows 70s. As we head into the upcoming weekend we will continue to see dry and sunny conditions. If you have any outdoor plans or any yard work that needs to be completed, this weekend is the perfect time to do it! Highs this weekend will be in the low 70s. Potential to tie or surpass the record high temperatures for early next week. Highs are looking to be in the low to mid-70s! We will begin to see shower chances increase by Wednesday as a frontal system is expected to move through the region.

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 41

