Forecast Discussion 11/06/20 AM: Warmer than average temperatures continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 6th: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 6th: 32°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:54 PM

Another chilly start to the day for some locations this morning. Luckily thanks to all the sunshine expected today we will see temperatures rebound nicely! A light southwesterly breeze will usher warm air into the atmosphere. This along with the abundance of sunshine will help bump our temperatures up fast. Highs will reach near 70, with some locations reaching the low 70s. These temperatures are well above average for this time of year. We will stay mostly clear overnight with lows falling back towards 40 degrees.

Warmer than average temperatures will continue through the weekend and into next week. If you have any yard work to get done or just need to rake up the leaves; this weekend would be perfect to get it done. We will continue to see an abundance of sunshine and highs will be in the low to mid-70s. The beginning of the new work week will start off dry and sunny. Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday as a frontal system approaches the region. The shower chances will return for Veterans Day but by Thursday we will begin to see dry weather again.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 73

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, COMFORTABLE

LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

