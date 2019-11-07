Forecast Discussion 11/07/2019 PM: Breezy and cold end to the week







AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 8TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 8TH: 32°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:53 PM

A cold front passage this afternoon brought us our first snowfall of the season across the Twin Tiers. The steadiest snow has now moved out of our area, but we still have a chance to see a light snow shower overnight, especially in areas across Western Steuben county. Majority of the area seeing snowfall accumulation totals between a trace and two inches of snow in the higher elevations. Temperatures overnight will be dropping into the low twenties.

Friday morning may be a slippery commute for any locations where roadways are not treated as temperatures remain cold with snow showers lingering. We will see a chilly start to the day Friday and then even in the afternoon, highs will only make it into the mid-thirties. Ending the work week on a dry but windy note. We have an opportunity to see some sunshine peek through the clouds during the afternoon.

Early next week we see highs in the 30s once again with snow chances late Monday and into Tuesday before even colder temperatures arrive mid-week with lows in the single digits looking possible right now.

FRIDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. WIND & PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 35

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, COLD.

LOW: 16

SATURDAY: CHILLY & PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

MONDAY: CHANCE LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS, CLOUDY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

